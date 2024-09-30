New National Law Enforcement Museum exhibit showcases the art of law enforcement officers

A new art exhibition at the National Law Enforcement Museum in D.C. features artwork by 50 active and retired law enforcement officers from around the U.S.

Shannon Cockett, a three-time victim of crime, who found herself drawn to the job of a police officer that led to a 26-year career with D.C. police. Her painting “Crossing to School” is one of the pieces that will be displayed at the museum’s exhibit “Officers as Artists: The Creative Expression of Those Who Serve.”

The painting shows a female crossing guard in Takoma Park helping kids cross the street. Cockett said her goal is to highlight the work of everyday people who make the lives of others better.

“I always wanted to be an artist, but my dad, who was a physician, said I’d be a starving artist,” said Cockett. “I didn’t pick up my art until after I retired, because, frankly, my job was just too demanding.”

Cockett served as a lieutenant in the department’s Homicide Branch, as a commander of a patrol district and as an assistant chief for former Chief Charles Ramsey. While reflecting on the day a gunman opened fire inside D.C. police headquarters and killed three officers in 1994, Cockett said art has helped her process her time on the job.

“The museum itself is dedicated to educating the public about law enforcement,” said Cockett. “That’s one of their missions, another is to honor law enforcement professionals by explaining to the public about what it is they do, because I think people largely take for granted what police officers do.”

Lazaro Gonzalez, who retired in 2014 from D.C. police, was also selected to have a painting displayed in the exhibit. Gonzalez came to the United States as a refugee from Cuba when he was 7 years old.

Gonzalez said he loved being artistic his entire life and even used his skills on the job.

“I did my sketching in my notebook, I always drew my crime scene,” said Gonzalez. “I would always draw the scene and where bullets were recovered and where the body was, where blood spattered. I always did that on my cases. I think I still have some notebooks.”

Gonzalez said his triptych painting is a scene from a Havana club with musicians and people dancing.

“We have a human side,” said Gonzalez. “We have talents besides just being law enforcement. We have talents such as the art that we do. I thank this country for giving me the opportunity to further my artistic talent.”

The opening of the exhibit coincides with the museum’s open house event during National Police Weekend and will be featured to the general public in their DuPont Galley, running for 11 months through Aug. 30, 2025.

