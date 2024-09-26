Lyft scooters will be unavailable in DC by October

Lyft announced its scooters won't be available in D.C. starting Oct. 1.

If you’re looking to get around D.C. on two wheels, don’t count on riding a Lyft scooter.

You can still book a bike on the rideshare company’s app through its partnership with Capital BikeShare.

But Lyft’s scooters will be gone by next week.

In a message to users, the company announced its scooters won’t be available in D.C. starting Tuesday.

The company is getting rid of dockless bikes and scooters.

“We are narrowing our product portfolio to focus on our best-in-class bikes and ebikes, scooters, electrified docking stations, and software, to better sell to, serve, and electrify cities,” the company said in a news release earlier this month.

Lyft typically deploys around 2,000 scooters daily in D.C., according to the District Department of Transportation.

“Lyft is voluntarily leaving DC before their permit ends in December and will not apply for new permit with DDOT,” an agency spokesperson told WTOP over email.

D.C. has granted permits to other rideshare companies to operate fleets of e-scooters. Lime, Spin and Veo are collectively permitted more than 9,500 scooters and 6,700 e-bikes in D.C., according to DDOT.

Six years ago, D.C. was the first place on the East Coast to get Lyft scooters and the company had plans to bring its scooters to more cities in 2018. At that time, rides were priced competitively — $1 to unlock a scooter and 15 cents for each minute of the ride.

Lyft said it’s now focusing on partnerships with companies such as Bird and Spin to let riders book their scooters through the Lyft app.

In some cities, the rideshare app has already linked up with Bird to offers its scooters through the Lyft app. But D.C. is not included on that list.

Lyft’s decision to pull its scooters won’t impact the availability or Capital Bikeshare, according to DDOT.

The changes won’t impact users’ ability to book a ride in a car.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.