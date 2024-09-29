DC police identify man who died after being shot near Nationals Park

D.C. police have identified the man who died after being shot near Nationals Park on Friday night.

Police said officers responded to a report of gunshots being heard in the 1300 block of South Capitol Street at K Street in Southwest just before 7 p.m.

Officers said they were “flagged down” for a man with “gunshot wound injuries.” He was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

The man has been identified as Marc Butler Jr., 28, of no fixed address.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact D.C. police.

