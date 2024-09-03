‘A Night in Paris’ kicks off National Gallery Nights new season

The popular after-hours series at the National Gallery of Art returns this fall, kicking off with a Paris-themed event.

After a long day of work, what’s better than checking out some art and doing some dancing? The National Gallery of Art’s popular after-hours event is returning next week.

If you weren’t able to take that European summer vacation this year, take in the Parisian sights for free as National Gallery Nights kick off on Sept. 12 with a French theme.

Grace Murray, the museum’s head of public programs, promises can-can dancers, a DJ spinning classical and contemporary French tunes and an outdoor bar to enjoy the nice fall weather.

“A Night in Paris” celebrates the opening of a new exhibition at the museum that explores the origins of the impressionist art movement.

“We’ll also have several art-making experiences where you can try out making your own art inspired by impressionist painting,” Murray said.

At October’s National Gallery Night, the museum will be celebrating Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead), and at November’s event, the museum will focus on D.C.-based art and culture.

“This is a really special chance to get to come in the evening and see the museum at a different time, and also to have so much going on, for it to be really alive with music,” Murray said. “The chance to have a drink, to buy food, to be with other people, to get to make your own art and have a lot of different kinds of experiences.”

Murray said National Gallery Nights have become bigger and more popular than before the pandemic.

Tickets for National Gallery Nights are available through a lottery system. The registration for the Sept. 12 event closes on Thursday, Sept. 5, at noon.

If you can’t snag a ticket through the lottery, Murray said a select number of walk-up tickets are available day-of, starting at 5:30 p.m. The National Gallery Night’s outdoor activities are open to all.

