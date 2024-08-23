Wow Indonesia! Festival to celebrate 75 years of U.S.-Indonesia relations

Decades of U.S.-Indonesia relations will be celebrated in the District this weekend during the first ever Wow! Indonesia Festival.

Hosted by The Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia, the event will feature Indonesian music, cuisine, performances and a parade.

Embassy Charges d’Affaires Sade Bimantara said a main objective of the event is to increase the visibility of Indonesian culture and relations with the U.S.

“We’re thrilled about performances featuring traditional Indonesian instruments,” Bimantara said. “Martial arts demonstrations by local martial arts schools from D.C., Maryland and Virginia. And we also have more than 100 booths showcasing Indonesian arts, crafts and demonstrations.”

A formal diplomatic relationship was established between the two countries in 1949 when Indonesia established independence following World War II. Bimantara said since then, the relationship has evolved.

“When our president was here, he met with President Biden and elevated the partnership to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, so a deeper and wider set of relationships.”

It was that move that encouraged the embassy to begin planning the event celebrating the countries’ 75-year relationship.

Bimantara said he’s especially excited to be hosting the festival on Pennsylvania Avenue, which he considers the heart of the nation’s capital.

“We are excited for people to learn about Indonesia, our values, customs, history and more,” Bimantara said.

The festival, which will be the first of its kind held in D.C., takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Pennsylvania Avenue between 3rd and 7th streets.

