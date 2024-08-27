DC is hoping big events will draw even more tourists to the nation’s capital

Tourism continues to be big business in the nation’s capital, as D.C. brought in nearly $10.2 billion from visitors according to Destination DC, the destination marketing group for the District. The organization now is banking on big events to keep the momentum rolling.

On Tuesday at the group’s annual Marketing Outlook Meeting at the Washington Hilton, Destination DC said that nearly 26 million people visited the city in 2023, tourism is up 17% from 2022 and is surpassing 2019’s pre-pandemic figures, a previous record.

“We’re seeing a lot of positive momentum as we’re going after conventions and leisure travel. There’s a lot of interest in Washington as a destination,” said Elliott Ferguson, president and CEO of Destination DC.

After launching an ad campaign last year based on the slogan “Only One DC” to draw both foreign and domestic travelers, the group is planning to expand that message while focusing on larger D.C.-based events over the next year.

One of the big ones is the 2025 presidential inauguration. The last inauguration in 2021 saw virtually no crowds, because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

“The inauguration will be like no other now, this is what I know. We’re going to sell a lot of hotel rooms,” said D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

“This could be a record-breaking inauguration for us, for so many reasons, and something that we need, because we really haven’t had a major inauguration since 2017,” said Ferguson.

Hotel bookings are already seeing a large bump for inauguration week and, with expectations of a fully occupied D.C. hotel market, Ferguson said it would likely spread to the broader region.

“Perhaps we’ll see that plateau of 100% occupied in Washington,” said Ferguson.

In addition to the 2025 inauguration, D.C. will host World Pride 2025. The weekslong celebration is expected to bring approximately 2 million overnight visitors in late May and early June of next year.

“Economically, when you’re talking 2 million people coming into the city — an additional million from the region — you can clearly see that there will be an economic boost in Washington,” said Ferguson.

Also on the list for big economic drivers is the national convention for the historically Black sorority Delta Sigma Theta.

In addition to these large-scale events in 2025, Destination DC is already looking ahead to one of the biggest events of the decade: the 250th anniversary of American independence on the Fourth of July in 2026.

“We are already working with the National Park Service, city of Washington and other organizations as we’re preparing,” said Ferguson.

