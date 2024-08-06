After dog is poisoned, pest control company pays DC nearly $140K

A pest control company that was accused of putting people and pets at risk in D.C. has agreed to pay the District nearly $140,000 in civil penalties and cleanup costs.

“Each pesticide has a label, and you have to apply pesticides in accordance with that label,” said D.C. Assistant Attorney General Wesley Rosenfeld.

Kenmore Pest Control & Termite Services was accused of ignoring safety regulations and laying down hazardous chemicals in areas that were easily accessible to children and animals. The company was also accused of allowing unlicensed employees to apply pesticides.

“Kenmore did not apply pesticides on several occasions in accordance with its label, which led to a risk to health and the environment,” Rosenfeld said.

WTOP reached out to the company for comment but did not receive a response.

According to the settlement, Kenmore agreed to pay out $125,000 in civil penalties and $12,000 to cover D.C.’s costs to clean up any environmental contamination.

The company was accused of improperly applying pesticides around two apartment complexes, including the Mayfair Mansion Apartments in Northeast and Columbia Heights Village in Northwest.

At Columbia Heights Village, the situation led to a dog being poisoned.

“On one occasion, a resident’s dog consumed the pesticide,” Rosenfeld said. “Our investigation showed that the dog was harmed and that the resident had incurred veterinary expenses.”

The dog is fine now, Rosenfeld added, but the owner did have to take the dog to the vet to have its stomach pumped.

At Mayfair Mansion Apartments, D.C. had to bring in crews for a substantial project to clean up the contaminated area.

“They dug up the soil and put it into barrels, which were then transported to the appropriate disposal facilities,” Rosenfeld said.

As part of the settlement, the company must ensure that all of its employees have the proper licenses with the D.C. Department of Energy and Environment.

Current employees “are barred from applying pesticides until they receive eight hours of continuing education training in pest management,” according to the settlement.

