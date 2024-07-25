These DC graduates who were once homeless are now helping others

Thirty-five people graduated from Howard University's School of Social Work’s Peer Case Management Institute on Wednesday. The program is intended to prepare people who were homeless to work as case managers for other people experiencing homelessness.

Over 30 people who have experienced homelessness in the District put on caps and gowns Wednesday, as they became the first group to graduate the Peer Case Management Institute of the city’s Department of Human Services.

The graduates bounded up to the stage in the auditorium of Howard University’s School of Social Work to receive their graduation certificates and receive hand shakes and hugs from their trainers.

“This particular moment today was so beautiful, by the grace of God, being in the position to receive this blessing, I wouldn’t trade it for nothing in the world,” said Deone Brown, 66.

The program, designed in collaboration with Howard University, trained these individuals so they can be case managers for people experiencing homelessness. The training has already opened doors for some of the graduates, with about half the graduating class already finding jobs at agencies, nonprofits or faith-based groups.

“I got a job. I’m a program supervisor at Catholic Charities … it was a blessing. Everything worked out for me perfectly,” said Anya West of D.C.

The organizers of the training said that the graduates own experiences with homelessness would provide them valuable insights in doing their new jobs.

“It’s a big relief for them because they feel like they can relate. And when your clients feel like they can relate, they open up more and they’re more receptive to information,” said Charlynn Green, 32, who is working for the Department of Behavioral Services and has now secured her certificate for peer case management for people experiencing homelessness.

It’s no surprise that about half the class has already found jobs, because there is currently a shortage in case managers dealing with homelessness.

“So they’re working for organizations that are providing homeless services, whether it’s shelter services, housing-based case management, employment support, outreach … they want to work,” said Laura Green Zelinger, director of D.C.’s Department of Human Services.

“They want to give back, they’re passionate about the work that they want to do and we want to provide that opportunity — something that they may not have had in their life up until now,” she added.

