Police: Suspect sought in Southeast DC dognapping

Dana Sukontarak | Dana.Sukontarak@wtop.com

July 10, 2024, 12:01 PM

A 9-month-old female American Bully with black and white fur was taken in a robbery in Southeast D.C. on July 8. (Courtesy D.C. police)

Police are asking for assistance to find a puppy stolen from its owner during an attempted sale in Southeast D.C. on Monday.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., police said the victim met with a potential buyer for the 9-week-old female American Bully dog in the 2800 block of Texas Avenue in Southeast.

When negotiating a price, police said the buyer brandished a gun and ran off with the dog, which has black and white fur and was not wearing a collar at the time she was stolen.

Police ask anyone with information to call them at 202-727-9099 or text the tip line at 50411.

They also encourage District residents to take advantage of designated Safe Exchange Zones at police stations throughout the city when meeting up with unknown people to complete sale transactions from online platforms.

