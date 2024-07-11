Police ID woman killed by falling tree limb in Capitol Hill park; witnesses heard ‘loud pops’ before it came crashing down

Police in D.C. have identified the woman who was killed after being struck by a falling tree limb in a Capitol Hill park on Wednesday.

Police in D.C. have identified the woman who was killed after being struck by a falling tree limb in a Capitol Hill park on Wednesday.

Police identified her as 35-year-old Sarah Noah, of Southeast D.C. She was struck by the limb, which fell from a tree in Garfield Park just before 7:30 a.m., and became pinned underneath it.

Three different witnesses told D.C. police they heard “multiple loud pops/cracks” before the limb fell, sending people in the park running for cover, according to a police report.

Officers who were called to the park tried to move the limb off the woman, but it was too heavy. D.C. Fire and EMS had to use chainsaws to break apart the limb before it could be removed from on top of the woman.

On Wednesday, officials with the D.C. Department of Transportation, which maintains the trees in the park, called the incident “shocking and tragic.”

A DDOT official said the 100-year-old tree was recently inspected and rated “good” — essentially second place on a five-point scale from “excellent” to “dead.”

“This is essentially an unforeseeable event,” said Earl Eutsler, associate director for the urban forestry division at DDOT. “The tree has been professionally inspected, proactively maintained, and the tree gave no indication — no outward indication — that this was even a remote possibility.”

