Local business aims to be music sanctuary in nation’s capital

Practicing a musical instrument in a densely populated city such as D.C. can be challenging due to noise restrictions or limited space in apartments and town houses.

Neighbors don’t necessarily want to hear someone playing the drums directly next door, for example.

That’s the foundation for 7DrumCity, a local business that markets itself as one of the only places in the area for musicians where they are guaranteed to find the time, space and quiet needed for effective practice.

It’s like a music sanctuary in the middle of the nation’s capital, explained 7DrumCity director of marketing, Amanda Dove.

“Through music and through community, we can live a more enriched life that’s not so focused on the everyday grind,” said Dove.

It’s located on North Capitol Street in Northwest D.C., right off Florida Avenue.

“D.C. is very much a business-driven city, and 7DrumCity is a reprieve from all of that,” Dove said. “A lot of people call it their second home.”

The business offers a unique blend of community, creativity and musical education, calling itself “D.C.’s premier hub for musicians and hobbyists to learn, rehearse and perform.”

People who want to practice an instrument by themselves can book a room, but there are rooms that can accommodate bands for people.

It is also a place where musicians who teach others bring their students for lessons. And, according to Dove, all the teachers who operate out of 7DrumCity have real-world experience on stage.

“When I was taking music lessons back in the day, my teacher was this little old lady who came to my house and taught me piano,” Dove said. “At 7DrumCity, you’re learning from certified rock stars who have industry knowledge.”

Bands don’t necessarily need to haul in all their equipment when they go there to practice, as rooms include a full drum kit, PA system, guitar amps, a bass amp and an 88-key weighted keyboard.

“Everyone has their unique style and is unabashedly themselves and that’s something that you don’t always get to see in D.C.,” Dove said. “I love that it’s just a comfortable space for everybody to express their individuality.”

