Boil water advisory lifted for all of DC, Arlington County

A boil water advisory for D.C. and Arlington County, Virginia, has been lifted after essentially affecting the entirety of both jurisdictions for over nine hours.

In a news release Thursday morning, D.C. Water said it confirmed that drinking water provided by the Washington Aqueduct “never deviated” from the EPA quality standards as expected. All tap water can be used for all purposes as of 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

“Under advice from the Washington Aqueduct, DC Water issued the precautionary boil water advisory as a conservative measure to protect public health, and we sincerely appreciate our customers’ patience while we took necessary precautions to ensure the safety of the tap water we deliver,” the utility company said in a statement.

The lifting of the advisory affects all customers in D.C. as well as in the Pentagon, Arlington National Cemetery and Reagan National Airport. The Arlington County government, who issued their own advisory, confirmed with WTOP that it was lifting its water advisory as well.

Only a small portion of Arlington called the Willston Pressure Zone, which borders Fairfax County near the intersection of McKinley Road and Wilson Boulevard, had not been impacted by the advisory.

D.C. Water said the precautionary boil water advisory began Wednesday at around 9 p.m.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which operates the Aqueduct, said in a statement that it told D.C. Water of issues with elevated turbidity levels in their waters, which are caused by increased algae blooms in the Potomac River.

John Lisle, a spokesperson with D.C. Water told WTOP that the advisory had been taken out of an abundance of caution to allow fire emergency personnel access to water, especially on a flashy holiday like the Fourth of July, and to allow enough water to flush out of the system.

“Turbidity can be an indicator of (poor) water quality. And so because of that it was determined that the safest thing to do was issue the boil water advisory,” Lisle said.

