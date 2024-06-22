Record heat didn’t stop the fight against liver disease

People gathered on the National Mall for The American Liver Foundation's Liver Life Walk DC on Saturday morning, despite the blistering heat.

Dr. Rohit Satoskar was joined at The Liver Life Walk by his wife, mother and children in Washington, D.C. on June 22, 2024. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander The Liver Guys team captain Chris Miller has the date of his liver transplant on the back of his team shirt. He walked with his wife, Lynn, during the Liver Life Walk in Washington, D.C. on June 22, 2024. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander Transplant survivors Jamie Imhof and Roseanne Riggs took part in the walk to fight liver disease in Washington, D.C. on June 22, 2024. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander The hot weather did not stop the people from taking part in The Liver Life Walk in Washington, D.C. on June 22, 2024. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

People gathered on the National Mall for The American Liver Foundation’s Liver Life Walk DC on Saturday morning, despite the blistering heat.

“The goal of this walk is to raise money, help patients, to aid in research and reduce the burden of liver disease,” said Rohit Satoskar, Medical Director of Medstar’s Transplant Institute. He was joined on the walk by his wife, daughters and his 79-year-old mother.

When asked if he was surprised that his elderly mother joined them on such a hot day, Satoskar replied, “It’s wonderful.”

“I feel supported. As you know it’s an extremely hot day for anyone. So for a 79-year-old to be out here in the heat to provide that kind of support,” he said. “It’s very touching.”

The organizers made sure that there was enough water and tents for the walkers to stay safe.

On Liver Life Walk DC’s official website, MedStar’s Georgetown Transplant Institute was the top fundraising team. At No. 2 on the team fundraiser list was The Liver Guys.

“I’m the Liver Guy,” said Chris Miller. “I’m a survivor.”

Miller traveled along with his wife and children all wearing matching green shirts with the team name “The Liver Guys” on the back.

“The team is named after him,” said Lynn Miller. “He waited three years for the liver. I still remember getting the call and throwing everything in the car, telling my kids that we were going.”

That was in 2011.

When Miller was asked about what his life was like all these years later, the Oakton, Virginia, resident said he felt “fantastic.”

Gratitude seemed to be the theme of the day.

Jamie Imhof and Roseanne Riggs, both ambassadors of the American Liver Foundation, are also liver transplant survivors and spoke frankly about their battle with alcoholism.

“I’m an alcoholic. I received a transplant because I had full-blown cirrhosis,” said Riggs.

Now, they are both sober and thankful that so many people joined them.

“It’s hard to fully express the gratitude,” said Riggs. “Getting up early. Coming out on a hot day. Raising money, wearing the shirt, walking with us. I’m beyond grateful.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.