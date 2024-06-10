Live Radio
Protesters graffiti messages of Palestinian support outside the White House

Luke Lukert | llukert@wtop.com

June 10, 2024, 12:34 PM

A group of protesters rest at the foot of the vandalized statue of French General Marquis de Lafayette as a pro-Palestinian rally ended in front of the White House in Washington, Saturday, June 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrate in front of the White House in Washington, Saturday, June 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrate in front of the White House in Washington, Saturday, June 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrate near the White House in Washington, Saturday, June 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Pro-Palestinian protesters carry a red banner representing a "red line" in front of the White House in Washington, Saturday, June 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Cleanup is underway after graffiti and vandalism were left behind following a protest in D.C. outside the White House calling for a stop to U.S. support of Israel and a cease-fire in Gaza.

Faded graffiti was seen smeared throughout Lafayette Park from Saturday’s protest.

“Unfortunately, the park has experienced significant vandalism and graffiti, predominantly affecting the statues from Saturday’s demonstration,” the National Park Service said in a statement.

Of the five main statues located in the park that sits in front of the White House, only one had significant signs of vandalism after initial cleanups on Sunday.

The Rochambeau statue on the southwest quadrant of the park still had dozens of faded messages visible, including drawings of the Palestinian flag, criticism of President Joe Biden and the words, “Viva Palestine.”

A white moving truck parked nearby also bore the writing, “No Israeli Goods,” while protesters also plastered messages on the statue of General Lafayette.

Hundreds of protesters gathered on the park Saturday, forming a human chain surrounding the White House.

They held a 2-mile-long strip of red paper signifying the “red line” taken from Biden’s comments that he would not supply offensive weapons if Israel crossed a “red line” and launched an all-out assault on Rafah.

