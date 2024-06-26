How DC’s fire department is protecting firefighters amid the heat wave

Even on the mildest of weather days, fighting a fire is a difficult and dangerous job. Now with a heat wave, the job becomes even more grueling for D.C.’s bravest.

Even on the mildest of weather days, fighting a fire is a difficult and dangerous job. Now, with a tapering heat wave, the job becomes even more grueling for D.C.’s bravest, according to Vito Maggiolo with D.C. Fire and EMS.

“Our firefighters are wearing 60 pounds of gear. They’re completely encapsulated. Their core temperature’s already up because of the outdoor temperature, and now they’re going into a 200-degree environment,” Maggiolo said.

To protect the lifesavers, Maggiolo said the fire department takes extra steps to make sure firefighters are not overcome by the extreme conditions.

“We try to rotate our personnel more quickly than we might ordinarily, we call for additional resources,” Maggiolo said.

That includes calling for additional alarms with a fire. A second alarm during Tuesday’s fire at the Oxford Manor Apartments brought more than 100 firefighters to the scene to help. The department also set up canteens that provided water and nourishment for firefighters. A medical station was established to monitor how firefighters were doing.

“Our medical crews are checking each and every firefighter who is engaged in the battle to make sure they’re physically able to go back to work,” Maggiolo said.

The hot and dry weather also allows fires to burn faster, Maggiolo said.

He added that the community can do its part by being very careful with open flames, especially when on wooden decks or near mulch. Smokers, he said, should make sure ignited materials go into proper receptacles.

