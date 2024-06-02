Gearing up for ‘pandamonium’: National Zoo releases limited edition panda merchandise ahead of their return to DC

As D.C. prepares for the "pandamonium" of the arrival of two giant pandas in November, the Smithsonian's National Zoo has released some "bear-y cute" gear for the occasion.

If you’re looking for some new summer outfits, the new panda gear definitely aligns with the school of thought that black and white is always in fashion.

Shirts, onesies, hats, bags, water bottles, stickers and more with the words “the pandas are coming” and a graphic of a giant panda bear are all available on the zoo’s website.

It’s for a good cause, too, as the funds from the merchandise help support the care of the bears.

After a bittersweet goodbye to the zoo’s two giant pandas last fall, the Smithsonian National Zoo’s announcement on Wednesday that Bao Li and Qing Bao will be coming from China helped fill a panda-shaped hole in the hearts of many panda-thusiasts.

Giant pandas Tian Tian, Mei Xiang and Xiao Qi Ji were transported via the “Panda Express” on a plane to China from D.C. in November.

