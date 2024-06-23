DC police arrest second suspect in fatal 2023 triple shooting

Police in D.C. say they have arrested a second suspect for a triple shooting in March of 2023 that killed two people.

In an MPD news release, police said a 17-year-old boy, of Northeast, D.C., was transported to D.C.’s Juvenile Processing Center on Friday upon completion of the extradition process from Jacksonville, Florida. He was charged with second-degree murder while armed.

In December, a 19-year-old man, also of Northeast, D.C., was arrested and charged with first-degree murder while armed, according to police.

The arrests stem from a triple shooting that killed two people on the evening of March 7, 2023.

According to police reports, officers responded to the 2700 block of Bruce Place, Southeast around 7:45 p.m., for report of shots fired. On arrival, they found two men with gunshot wounds.

Police said 23-year-old Dana Faulkner of Southeast D.C. died at the scene. A second victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Later that evening, police were also called to the intersection of Wheeler Road and Mississippi Avenue, Southeast, after a call reporting an “unconscious person.”

On that scene, police located 15-year-old Abdul Fuller of Southeast, D.C., suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he died on March 9, 2023, police said.

After an investigation, it was determined that Fuller was injured in the original shooting in the 2700 block of Bruce Place earlier that evening.

Officials have asked anyone with information about the case to contact police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411. D.C. police currently offer rewards of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime.

