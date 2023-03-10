Man, teen dead after shooting in Southeast DC, 1 injured

A man and a teenage boy have died, while another man was injured following a shooting in Southeast D.C. on Tuesday.

According to D.C. police, officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 2700 block of Bruce Place at around 7:45 p.m.

When they arrived, D.C. police say officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Dana Faulkner, 23, of Southeast D.C., died on the scene, while another man was taken to the hospital, police said.

Later on, police responded to the intersection of Wheeler Road and Mississippi Avenue in Southeast for a report of an “unconscious person.”

Officers found 15-year-old Abdul Fuller of Southeast D.C. with a gunshot wound and determined he was on Bruce Place when the shooting occurred. He was taken to the hospital on Tuesday and died of his injuries on Thursday.

D.C. police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by texting to 50411.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place.