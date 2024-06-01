1 dead in Northwest DC shooting near Takoma

Police said detectives are investigating what led to the shooting death of a man in Northwest D.C. on Sunday night.

D.C. police said officers responded to a report of gunshots on Underwood Street near Piney Branch Road, outside of the Takoma neighborhood, just after 11:30 p.m.

Officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, who died at the scene. There’s no suspect at this time, and an investigation is underway, police said.

The shooting happened hours after six people, three of them teenagers, were wounded during a shooting in Southeast D.C.

A map of the area where the shooting took place is below.

