Kids inspect renovated Southeast DC playground — and they approve

Cheyenne Corin | cheyenne.corin@wtop.com

April 6, 2024, 3:12 PM

Kids from D.C.’s Department of Parks and Recreation’s Kid Playground Inspectors check out the newly renovated 17th & C SE Triangle Park and Playground. ((WTOP/Cheyenne Corin))
Twenty kids grabbed their clipboards, badges, vests and hardhats Saturday to inspect the newly renovated 17th and C Park and Playground.

“I like the fact there’s a lot of it packed into one space so you would think it would feel really tight but its designed in a way so its like a lot of stuff is in one spot but it lets you feel free,” said 9-year-old Lee.

Lee is part of the second cohort of D.C.’s Department of Parks and Recreation’s Kid Playground Inspectors.

Director Thennie Freeman created the program.

“The kids are extremely excited, their parents are excited,” Freeman said. “It’s a beautiful thing about putting on the equipment putting on vest, putting on the hats. Oh my goodness, they did light up.”

Tom Fricton brought his kids Grant and Ellie to take part in the inspection. The two tested out the bright lime green playground — making sure it met their standards of fun and climbable.

“Both of my kids loved it,” Fricton said. “They loved dressing up and pretending to be construction workers.”

DPR is also in the process of hiring for over 700 positions for the summer.

Cheyenne Corin

Cheyenne Corin joined the WTOP News team in February 2023. Prior to this role she was a Montgomery County, Maryland, bureau reporter at WDVM/DC News Now.

cheyenne.corin@wtop.com

