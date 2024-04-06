Kids inspect renovated Southeast DC playground — and they approve

Twenty kids grabbed their clipboards, badges, vests and hardhats Saturday to inspect the newly renovated 17th and C Park and Playground.

Kids from D.C.’s Department of Parks and Recreation’s Kid Playground Inspectors check out the newly renovated 17th & C SE Triangle Park and Playground. ((WTOP/Cheyenne Corin)) (WTOP/Cheyenne Corin) Kids from D.C.’s Department of Parks and Recreation’s Kid Playground Inspectors check out the newly renovated 17th & C SE Triangle Park and Playground. ((WTOP/Cheyenne Corin)) (WTOP/Cheyenne Corin) Kids from D.C.’s Department of Parks and Recreation’s Kid Playground Inspectors check out the newly renovated 17th & C SE Triangle Park and Playground. ((WTOP/Cheyenne Corin)) (WTOP/Cheyenne Corin) Kids from D.C.’s Department of Parks and Recreation’s Kid Playground Inspectors check out the newly renovated 17th & C SE Triangle Park and Playground. ((WTOP/Cheyenne Corin)) (WTOP/Cheyenne Corin) Kids from D.C.’s Department of Parks and Recreation’s Kid Playground Inspectors check out the newly renovated 17th & C SE Triangle Park and Playground. ((WTOP/Cheyenne Corin)) (WTOP/Cheyenne Corin) ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

Twenty kids grabbed their clipboards, badges, vests and hardhats Saturday to inspect the newly renovated 17th and C Park and Playground.

“I like the fact there’s a lot of it packed into one space so you would think it would feel really tight but its designed in a way so its like a lot of stuff is in one spot but it lets you feel free,” said 9-year-old Lee.

Lee is part of the second cohort of D.C.’s Department of Parks and Recreation’s Kid Playground Inspectors.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Kid inspectors check out the renovated 17th & C SE Triangle Park and Playground

Director Thennie Freeman created the program.

“The kids are extremely excited, their parents are excited,” Freeman said. “It’s a beautiful thing about putting on the equipment putting on vest, putting on the hats. Oh my goodness, they did light up.”

Tom Fricton brought his kids Grant and Ellie to take part in the inspection. The two tested out the bright lime green playground — making sure it met their standards of fun and climbable.

“Both of my kids loved it,” Fricton said. “They loved dressing up and pretending to be construction workers.”

DPR is also in the process of hiring for over 700 positions for the summer.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.