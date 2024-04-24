‘I’m no longer a victim’: A survivor’s message during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

The courage of crime survivors is applauded during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week every April. But it's also a week to recognize the work of those who advocate for crime victims.

Every April since 1981, the courage of crime survivors is applauded during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. But it’s also a week to recognize the work of those who advocate for crime victims.

Shawn Slade is a victim witness program specialist for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C. and said he was inspired by his cousin to become an advocate.

“She is like a sister to me,” he said. “She was in an abusive relationship, but no one ever knew.”

During Slade’s freshman year in college, he got a call from his mother asking him to come home.

“My mom told me: ‘Your cousin, she’s been shot.’ Her boyfriend kidnapped her, had held her hostage for three days with a six month old baby,” he recounted.

Slade said his cousin was shot seven times but survived. She was left blind in one eye.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Victim Assistance Unit made over 230,000 contacts with victims and witnesses in 2023, including Vellissa Dacosta.

Dacosta was a victim of domestic abuse. She told WTOP the Victim Witness Unit was always there for her.

“In my experience, they were selfless and it wasn’t just a job to them,” she said.

Dacosta said one member the of the Victim Witness Unit, Tracy Owusu, became her biggest advocate.

“I can’t thank her enough. I will never be able to thank her enough,” she said tearfully. “I’ve even called her at home on the weekends.”

Dacosta said she’s in a better place now, thanks in large part to the Victim Witness Unit.

“I’m no longer a victim. I stand strong and I stand with my head high, and I say I’m a survivor.”

Part of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week is promoting the services available to victims across the country.

“We can assist victims and witnesses with emergency housing relocation. We can make referrals for counseling, food, transportation and even furniture. We also play for all moving expenses including storage fees,” Slade said.

