‘Bright and accomplished’ Howard University student dies after being hit by car on campus

A Howard University student has died after he was struck by a car reportedly driven by a faculty member while walking on the D.C. campus last week.

Mohamed Samura, 18, died Monday after being struck on Thursday, while he was walking on the D.C. campus, police said.

The driver, who has not been identified, was traveling northbound on 6th Street from Howard Place at a “high rate of speed” just before 4 p.m., police said. The driver then tried to turn left at the intersection on Fairmont and 6th streets, mounted a curb and struck Samura. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, while the driver of the striking vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The university’s campus newspaper, The Hilltop, reported the driver was a faculty member.

Samura, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, was a computer information systems major at the university.

In a statement, Howard University described him as a “bright and accomplished” student, who made the dean’s list and demonstrated great skills as a member of the school’s award-winning Esports Team.

On Monday, the university held a vigil on campus and his classmates and teachers came out to remember Samura.

English professor Nico Penaranda told 7News that Samura was someone he relied on in class.

“He really blossomed, he really engaged. I often looked to him for answers,” Penaranda said.

Classmate Yasmine Ogbe said she it was “weird” that Samura was “just gone.”

“I literally saw him last Wednesday in class,” she told 7News.

D.C. police are still investigating what happened and ask anyone with information to call them at 202-727-9099.

