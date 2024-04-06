Man killed in DC shooting that wounded several including 2 children 

One person was killed in Wednesday night's shooting after police said two shooters got out of a vehicle and opened fire on people outside.

D.C. police Chief Pamela Smith said that around 6:10 p.m., officers responded to calls for a shooting in the 1100 block of 21st Street NE and found multiple people who had been shot. Among the wounded were two boys, one 9-year-old and a 12-year-old, Smith said during a news conference.

All five who were wounded in the shooting do not have life-threatening injuries, Smith said.

Police identified the man who was killed as 29-year-old Aubrey McLeod of Largo, Maryland.

Minutes after the shooting, Smith said the city’s Real Time Crime Center was able to obtain images of the suspect vehicle in the shooting. Those images have been shared on D.C. police’s social media accounts and Smith urged anyone with information to come forward.

Smith described the vehicle police are looking for as a gray or light blue, four-door sedan with heavy tint, a white paper tag on the rear, no tag on the front and a spare tire on the front passenger side.

“This is another example, and I’ve been here before in this space, of violence that we cannot, we just cannot, accept in our communities. My condolences go out to the families and friends who were impacted by this senseless gun violence tonight,” she said.

Anyone with any information pertaining to this incident is asked to call D.C. detectives at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place:

