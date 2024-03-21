What DC is doing to help formerly incarcerated residents transition back into the workforce

D.C.'s Resources to Empower and Develop You Center is a one-stop shop where returning citizens can access various post-release services from District agencies and community-based organizations.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser tours the READY Center in Southeast on Thursday.(Courtesy of the Office of Mayor Muriel Bowser) D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser tours the READY Center in Southeast on Thursday.(Courtesy of the Office of Mayor Muriel Bowser) Steven Anderson was incarcerated for assault years ago. It changed his life and his mindset. Now, he’s getting a new lease on life.

“From the beginning, it was hard, I stuck with it, I stayed with it. … Now, it’s uphill,” said Anderson.

The D.C. Resources to Empower and Develop You, or READY, Center opened in 2019 is trying to make the lives of formally incarcerated people a bit easier. Mayor Muriel Bowser opened it with the goal that it would serve as a one-stop shop where returning citizens could access a wide range of essential post-release services from District agencies and community-based organizations.

“It helped me with everything — job placement, life skills, mental health,” Anderson said.

So far in 2024, over 3,100 individuals released from federal and local custody have received a variety of pre- or post-release services from the READY Center.

Amy Cashman spent seven months behind bars for unlawful entry. The Center changed her life too.

“We go through stages of development, and we get to practice our interview techniques,” Cashman said.

She hopes for a better future as she reenters the workforce.

“I’m hoping to gain confidence in order to walk into an office, in an interview, and have complete confidence in doing the job,” Cashman said.

Residents of the District who have been released from a Department of Corrections or Federal Bureau of Prisons facility in the last six months are eligible for services through the READY Center.

Bowser toured the facility housed in a church at 3640 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE on Thursday.

Services offered at the READY Center include:

Streamlined access to identification/vital documents

Public benefit application assistance (TANF, SNAP, Medicaid)

Subsidized and unsubsidized employment and skills training

Education and vocational training resources

Referrals for behavioral health services

Financial literacy services

Referrals for substance use intervention

Reentry case management and support groups

Clothing and essential resources

