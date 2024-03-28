Live Radio
Man hospitalized after concession kiosk caught on fire near Lincoln Memorial

Christopher Thomas | christopher.thomas@wtop.com

March 28, 2024, 11:07 AM

A man is hospitalized after a concession kiosk caught on fire right by the Lincoln Memorial in D.C. Thursday morning.

D.C. Fire and EMS officials said it happened just after 7 a.m. on French Drive and Lincoln Memorial Circle near the reflecting pool.

The victim was taken to a local trauma center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials are investigating how the fire started.

Below is a map of the area where the fire took place:

