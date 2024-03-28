Man hospitalized after concession kiosk caught on fire near Lincoln Memorial

A man is hospitalized after a concession kiosk caught on fire right by the Lincoln Memorial in Northwest D.C. Thursday morning.

D.C. Fire and EMS officials said it happened just after 7 a.m. on French Drive and Lincoln Memorial Circle near the reflecting pool.

Update kiosk fire Lincoln Memorial Circle NW. Continue to wet down kiosk. Propane tanks have been secured. The victim has been flown to an area trauma center with serious non life threatening injuries. Media staging is at French Dr. and Lincoln Memorial Circle. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/P4f0h6VrUK — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 28, 2024

The victim was taken to a local trauma center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials are investigating how the fire started.

Below is a map of the area where the fire took place:

