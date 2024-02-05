Northwest DC supermarket installs security gates to deter shoplifting

A Safeway supermarket in Northwest D.C. has installed new security gates as part of a plan to deter shoplifting.

A Safeway supermarket in Northwest D.C. has installed new security gates as part of a plan to deter shoplifting.

At the store off Columbia Road between Lanier Heights and Adams Morgan, there is now a security gate near the self-checkout line. Shoppers have to scan a bar code on their receipt, and then the gates open so they can leave.

In a statement, Safeway said the changes were recently made at some stores in D.C. “to maintain a safe and welcoming shopping experience for our customers.” There are also two gates that create a pathway near the front of the store.

The company didn’t respond to a specific question from WTOP about which stores have installed the gates.

The change makes Safeway the latest D.C. store to take action in response to retail theft. The CVS location in Columbia Heights is closing at the end of this month, and the company said last year that shoplifting rings targeted the shop, and shelves were empty as a result.

“Like other local businesses, we are working on ways to curtail escalating theft so we can ensure the well-being of our employees and foster a welcoming environment for our customers,” Safeway said in its statement. “These long-planned security improvements were implemented with those goals in mind.”

Some customers said Monday that they didn’t mind the extra step to leave the store if it means the supermarket will be able to stay open.

“I’m hoping that it really pays off, that it works for us, because this theft thing is becoming really out of hand,” said Pete, who lives near the store. ” … We’ve got to try something before they close it down.”

The shop is convenient for everyone in the neighborhood, Lindsey said.

“I’m very sad that we’ve come to this,” she said. “It’s a sad commentary on everybody in the city.”

But for some shoppers, such as Jeremy, the extra step is unnecessary.

“It’s just an opportunity to increase surveillance and criminalization of the public, especially Black and brown communities,” he said.

Early Monday, the same Safeway store was robbed. Police said around 2:15 a.m. during a robbery involving three suspects, the store’s ATM was destroyed and money was taken from it.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.