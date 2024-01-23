CVS in Northwest DC, plagued by shoplifting that left shelves bare, to close in February

A CVS store in Northwest D.C. that's often left with empty shelves because of shoplifting is closing at the end of February, a spokeswoman said.

In a statement, a company spokeswoman said the store at 3031 14th St. NW in the Columbia Heights neighborhood is expected to close Feb. 29.

All prescriptions will be sent to the nearby location at 1755 Columbia Road NW, and the store’s employees will be offered similar roles within the company, the spokeswoman said in a statement.

In October, the company said shoplifting rings targeted the store, which resulted in thefts that left the shelves bare. On a Thursday afternoon last year, there was a line at the pharmacy, but almost all of the shelves were empty.

The store has a security guard during regular hours, but the guard told WTOP that it’s security’s responsibility to protect customers and employees instead of chasing after shoplifters.

“Maintaining access to pharmacy services in the communities we serve is an important factor we consider when making store closure decisions,” the spokeswoman said in a statement. “Other factors include local market dynamics, population shifts, a community’s store density, and ensuring there are other geographic access points to meet the needs of the community.”

When asked whether shoplifting influenced the decision to close the store, the spokeswoman shared those same details again.

CVS will still have over 50 locations in D.C., according to the company, and “will continue to provide the community with outstanding service at these locations.”

WTOP has contacted Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office for comment on the store’s closure.

