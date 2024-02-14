Free dog adoptions at DC’s Humane Rescue Alliance to celebrate Valentine’s Day

Are you looking for a sweet pup to call your Valentine? Wednesday is the perfect time to pick up a new best friend at D.C.'s Human Rescue Alliance.

It’s the perfect time to pick up a new best friend at the Human Rescue Alliance in D.C., which is offering free adoptions and extended adoption hours on Wednesday.

You can pick up a rescue dog from noon to 9 p.m. at both of HRA’s adoption center locations, at 71 Oglethorpe Street Northwest and 1201 New York Avenue Northeast.

Fees, which are usually $150 to $250, are completely waived for the holiday to help pets find forever homes.

Irv, one of the rescue dogs available for a fee-waived adoption on Valentines Day at HRA. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance Miso, one of the rescue dogs available for a fee-waived adoption on Valentines Day at HRA. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance Leeda, one of the rescue dogs available for a fee-waived adoption on Valentines Day at HRA. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance Monkey, one of the rescue dogs available for a fee-waived adoption on Valentines Day at HRA. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance Wiz, one of the rescue dogs available for a fee-waived adoption on Valentines Day at HRA. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance Gali, one of the rescue dogs available for a fee-waived adoption on Valentines Day at HRA. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance Sorrel, one of the rescue dogs available for a fee-waived adoption on Valentines Day at HRA. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance Cider, one of the rescue dogs available for a fee-waived adoption on Valentines Day at HRA. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance Acorn, one of the rescue dogs available for a fee-waived adoption on Valentines Day at HRA. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance ( 1 /9) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Check out all of the dogs available for adoption at the alliance’s website.

