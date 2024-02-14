Live Radio
Free dog adoptions at DC’s Humane Rescue Alliance to celebrate Valentine’s Day

Emily Venezky | emily.venezky@wtop.com

February 14, 2024, 10:24 AM

Are you looking for a sweet pup to call your Valentine?

It’s the perfect time to pick up a new best friend at the Human Rescue Alliance in D.C., which is offering free adoptions and extended adoption hours on Wednesday.

You can pick up a rescue dog from noon to 9 p.m. at both of HRA’s adoption center locations, at 71 Oglethorpe Street Northwest and 1201 New York Avenue Northeast.

Fees, which are usually $150 to $250, are completely waived for the holiday to help pets find forever homes.

Check out all of the dogs available for adoption at the alliance’s website.

