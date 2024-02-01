DC police release photo of suspect’s vehicle in Dupont Circle shooting

A vehicle driven by a suspect who shot a man in Dupont Circle earlier this week was caught on a surveillance camera, and D.C. police asked for the public's help in finding the SUV on Wednesday.

The suspect shot a man inside of a vehicle in Northwest at around 4 p.m. Tuesday, leaving him with life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from D.C. police. It happened near the intersection of Q Street and Connecticut Avenue, close to the north entrance of the Dupont Circle Metro station.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the department at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

