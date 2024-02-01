Live Radio
DC police release photo of suspect’s vehicle in Dupont Circle shooting

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

February 1, 2024, 6:31 PM

A vehicle investigators believe belongs to the suspect who shot a man in Dupont Circle was caught by a surveillance camera, and D.C. police released an image of the SUV Wednesday with hopes of finding the shooter.

The suspect shot a man inside of a vehicle in Northwest at around 4 p.m. Tuesday, leaving him with life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from D.C. police. It happened near the intersection of Q Street and Connecticut Avenue, close to the north entrance of the Dupont Circle Metro station.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

dupont circle shooting suspect vehicle
A photo captured by a surveillance camera shows a vehicle that police believe belongs to a suspect in a Jan. 31 shooting in Northwest D.C. (Courtesy D.C. police)

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the department at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

