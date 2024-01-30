Man wounded in shooting in Dupont Circle

A man is in the hospital following a shooting during one of the busiest times at in a D.C. neighborhood.

A man is in the hospital following a shooting during rush hour in the Northwest D.C. neighborhood of Dupont Circle.

It happened around 4 p.m. in the 1900 block of Q Street Northwest near the north entrance of the Dupont Circle Metro station.

Police found a man who had been shot inside a vehicle. He was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving treatment.

Police are going through video footage as part of the investigation. Police say they are not prepared to give out a lookout at this time.

Anyone with information should give police a call a 202-727-9099.

Below is the area where it happened.

This story is developing. Check back with WTOP for updates.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.