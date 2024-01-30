Live Radio
Man wounded in shooting in Dupont Circle

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

January 30, 2024, 7:36 PM

A man is in the hospital following a shooting during rush hour in the Northwest D.C. neighborhood of Dupont Circle.

It happened around 4 p.m. in the 1900 block of Q Street Northwest near the north entrance of the Dupont Circle Metro station.

Police found a man who had been shot inside a vehicle. He was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving treatment.

Police are going through video footage as part of the investigation. Police say they are not prepared to give out a lookout at this time.

Anyone with information should give police a call a 202-727-9099.

Below is the area where it happened.

This story is developing. Check back with WTOP for updates. 

