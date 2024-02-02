Avast ye, porch pirates: DC police are cracking down

Porch package thieves beware: D.C. police are using a new method to track stolen packages, with the help of Apple AirTags.

Commander Sylvan Altieri, with D.C. police’s Fifth District, says the new plan to fight porch package pilfering revolves around strategically planted AirTags that the Metropolitan Police Department will track when a package is stolen.

He told WTOP that the new idea came to him when he realized AirTags could lead them to the exact location thieves take their stolen packages to, rather than using manpower to manually track things down.

“People want to be able to have things delivered to their home. They want to feel safe in doing that,” Altieri said.

Altieri said police have already made one successful arrest in a test of the new technique, when they set out two boxes in the 1500 block of Gales Street NE. “You know, often it’s a repeat perpetrator.”

“If they start getting arrested for it, they’re going to have to start thinking twice to themselves like: ‘Is today the day I’m going to take this package and [get arrested because] MPD is monitoring?’” he added.

Altieri said the goal is to significantly reduce porch package theft, and they’re looking for Fifth District volunteers to reach out to their department to help.

“The community is a very important aspect of this, if we have places to put the packages, obviously that helps,” he said.

You can volunteer to help police catch porch pirates by contacting the Fifth District, or Commander Altieri directly at (202) 698-0111.

