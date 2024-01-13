DC man sentenced to 150 months in prison for Adams Morgan business robbery spree

A D.C. man was sentenced Friday to 150 months in prison for multiple violent offenses he committed in January and February of last year.

A D.C. man was sentenced Friday to 150 months in prison “for multiple violent crime offenses” he committed in January and February of last year, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office and D.C. police chief Pamela Smith.

Tarik Laghrib, 44, pleaded guilty on Oct. 26, 2023, to armed robbery, two counts of unarmed robbery, assault and theft related to a series of robberies of small businesses he’d committed in the Adams Morgan neighborhood.

In addition to the twelve-and-a-half year prison term, Laghrib has been ordered to serve 11 years of supervised release and to stay away from the Adams Morgan neighborhood, a release said.

Court documents said in the early morning hours of Feb. 19, 2023, Laghrib was arrested after assaulting and robbing a clerk at Metro Wine & Spirits in the 1700 block of Columbia Road.

An investigation into this revealed his connection to other recent burglaries and robberies in the community, including an assault, second-degree theft and robbery at the Chocolate House on 18th Street, and a robbery at Cosmo Nail Bar on the same street.