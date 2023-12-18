Suspects used fire extinguisher during Chanel store robbery in DC, police say

Investigators in D.C. are looking for a group of six people that used a fire extinguisher to carry out a robbery in downtown's CityCenterDC.

Investigators in D.C. have released a photo of one suspect in a group of six people wanted for using a fire extinguisher to carry out a robbery in downtown’s CityCenterDC, according to police.

The robbery of a Chanel store, which is being described as flash-mob style, happened just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

“A group of individuals entered the Chanel location in which one was armed with a fire extinguisher,” D.C. police Cmdr. Tatjana Savoy said. “The fire extinguisher was used as a weapon as it was deployed.”

Police said two people in the group held the doors open while the other four ran inside, grabbed merchandise and then ran out. One of the suspects, the department said, was caught on camera.

Investigators said the fire extinguisher was likely used to distract employees, while others in the group robbed the store.

“While they were fleeing the scene, an armed security guard that was employed by the Chanel store discharged one round,” Savoy said. “That round did not take effect.”

The suspects fled the scene in a white sedan, police said.

An incident report filed with D.C. police says that 99 purses or handbags were stolen in the robbery. It does not list the total value of the property lost.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Meanwhile, the D.C. police’s Internal Affairs Bureau is looking into the actions taken by the store’s security guard. While the guard was not a police officer, since the role of an armed security guard is that of a special armed officer, internal affairs are handling the investigation.

“They’re looking into it to see if it’s a possible use of force,” Savoy said.

Police said the use of a fire extinguisher as a weapon by the suspects is unusual, but that the department handled a similar robbery case earlier this year.

