DC police identify man struck, killed by car in Northeast

Police have identified a Northeast D.C. resident who was struck and killed after being hit by a vehicle Friday night.

Samuel Thorton, 34, was struck just after 10 p.m. on Dec. 22 while walking through an alley in the 1100 block of 5th Street Northeast, according to a news release.

An investigation into Thorton’s death determined that he fell to the ground in the alley that evening, shortly before a driver pulled through the alley and unknowingly struck him with the vehicle.

First responders responded to the scene of the collision and found Thorton suffering from his injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

D.C. police said the driver of the car is cooperating with detectives, as an investigation continues. The police department is asking anyone with information to call 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

