Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » DC police identify man…

DC police identify man struck, killed by car in Northeast

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

December 25, 2023, 8:48 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police have identified a Northeast D.C. resident who was struck and killed after being hit by a vehicle Friday.

Samuel Thorton, 34, was struck just after 10 p.m. on Dec. 22 while walking through an alley in the 1100 block of 5th Street Northeast, according to a news release.

An investigation into Thorton’s death determined that he fell to the ground in the alley that evening, shortly before a driver pulled through the alley and unknowingly struck him with the vehicle.

First responders responded to the scene of the collision and found Thorton suffering from his injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

D.C. police said the driver of the car is cooperating with detectives, as an investigation continues. The police department is asking anyone with information to call 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

A map of where the deadly crash happened is below.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

ilyons@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Washington, DC News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up