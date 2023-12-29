NEW YEAR'S DAY: What's open, closed New Year's Day? | Laws going into effect | Start the year a millionaire | New year, new home
Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » Bowser has confidence in…

Bowser has confidence in DC’s reaccredited crime lab

Neal Augenstein | naugenstein@wtop.com

December 29, 2023, 2:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Now that the D.C. crime lab’s forensic biology and forensic chemistry units have gotten their accreditation back, Mayor Muriel Bowser’s administration said it’s confident it won’t be lost again.

The ANSI National Accreditation Board returned accreditation to the city’s Department of Forensic Sciences’ Forensic Biology Unit and Forensic Chemistry Unit on Tuesday.

It comes after D.C. Council member Brianne Nadeau said in October that was in the process of getting back its accreditation by January 2024.

It had been under intense scrutiny after federal prosecutors discovered evidence errors in murder cases in which there were a number of cases where auditors had different conclusions about the evidence than examiners at the department’s firearms unit.

As a result, DPS had its accreditation to perform forensic testing temporary suspended in 2021.

City Administrator Kevin Donahue told WTOP that the accreditation board knew that it was going to be heavily scrutinized.

“I don’t think there was an accreditation in the country that got more attention and more scrutiny, given all the publicity around this crime lab’s loss of accreditation as this crime lab trying to get its accreditation back,” Donahue said.

The city’s Department of Forensic Sciences brought in scientists at the choosing of the U.S. Attorney to look at the processes and procedures to make sure convictions stick.

Donahue said more cases will now be processed and looked at more broadly “to see if there’s connections to other crimes.”

WTOP’s Tadiwos Abedje contributed to this story.

Neal Augenstein

Neal Augenstein has been a reporter at WTOP since 1997. Through the years, Neal has covered many of the crimes and trials that have gripped the region. Neal's been pleased to receive awards over the years for hard news, feature reporting, use of sound and sports.

naugenstein@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up