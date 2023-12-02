2 dead after being found shot in Northeast DC

Officers responded to the area of 4th Street near the intersection of Adams Street in Northeast just after midnight Tuesday and found two men in the roadway with gunshot wounds.

Two men were killed in a shooting in the Brentwood neighborhood of D.C.

Both men died at the scene.

The men were identified later Monday as Octavio Quintano, 28, of Silver Spring, Maryland, and Osmine Quintano, 35, of Northeast D.C.

Police initially issued a lookout for a man wearing blue jeans, brown shoes and “a black/white jacket.”

D.C. police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information is asked to call (202) 727-9099. Anonymous tips can be texted to 50411.

