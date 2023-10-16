‘Unfathomably unacceptable’: Protest outside White House calls for cease-fire in Israel and Gaza

Several people were arrested outside the White House during a protest opposing a ground incursion and war in Gaza. The demonstrators also said President Joe Biden has the power to call for a ceasefire.

Several people were arrested at the White House during a protest by American Jews who are opposed to a ground incursion and war in Gaza.

“It’s unfathomably unacceptable,” said Eva Borgwardt, political director of the group If Not Now, which organized the protest.

Between 400 and 500 people aligned with the group tried to block the entrances of the White House. They were carrying large black banners that read, “ceasefire.”

Borgwardt said President Joe Biden is the only person who can make that happen.

“He needs to do everything in his power to demand a cease-fire, to demand a de-escalation,” Borgwardt said.

Some of the people at the protest sang songs and chanted slogans, such as “Let Gaza Live.” Others carried signs reading, “Not in our name” and “Stop genocide in Gaza.”

About a dozen people who tried to jump a low security barrier in front of the White House were arrested. They were sat on the ground with their hands tied behind their backs.

Omar Bedar is a Palestinian activist who attended the protest. He said the conditions for people in Gaza are horrible. “Starving — 2 million people including a million children.”

Rabbi Miriam Grossman came down from New York for the protest, She responded to a question about whether it was right for any Jew to be opposed to Israel’s response to the Hamas attack.

”In this moment, when so many of us are grieving our loved ones, our hearts are broken and through our grief, we have to fight for life and that does not make you any less Jewish.”

The protesters vowed to stay at the White House until they get a meeting with Biden.