The White House gardens will open for one weekend this month

It’s that time of year again — the White House gardens will be open to the public for one weekend this month.

This fall, garden tours will be held from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, and Sunday, Oct. 15, the White House announced in a news release Friday.

Tickets are free, but will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. The National Park Service will be offering tickets outside the White House Visitor Center — at 1450 Pennsylvania Avenue NW — each day of the tour weekend, starting at 8:30 a.m.

Tickets are timed for all attendees, and only one will be distributed per person.

Once you’ve gotten your ticket, you can enter the South Lawn via 15th Street NW — between E Street NW and Constitution Ave NW, near the Boy Scout Memorial. An ADA-accessible entrance will be available at 15th Street NW and Alexander Hamilton Place NW.

Ticket holders can visit several of the White House’s gardens, including the Jacqueline Kennedy Garden, the White House Kitchen Garden and the Rose Garden.

White House garden tours are an annual tradition, typically held during one weekend in the spring and another during the fall. This year, the spring tour took place from April 1 to April 2.

