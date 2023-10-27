Police ID teen girl killed after 2 carjacked vehicles crash in Northeast DC

Police in D.C. have identified the teen girl who was killed after two speeding carjacked vehicles crashed in the same block in Northeast D.C. earlier this week.

Police said the Honda Pilot flipped over on Brentwood Road in Northeast D.C. (WTOP/Kyle Cooper)

Kendra Outlaw, 16, of Northeast, was driving a Honda Pilot SUV and speeding early Thursday morning when she crashed while turning at a traffic circle at Brentwood Road and Bryant Street, police said in a news release Friday. The SUV struck a utility pole, flipping it onto its roof, where it hit another vehicle before coming to a rest.

The crash happened about 1:47 a.m., police said. Outlaw died at the scene.

Police said the SUV she was driving had been stolen in a carjacking earlier that morning from the 3700 block of Southern Avenue in Southeast D.C.

Shortly after the Honda Pilot crashed, the driver of a stolen Toyota Camry, which was also speeding, lost control in the same traffic circle and crashed into a retaining wall in the 1300 block of Bryant Street.

Three people were inside the Camry when it crashed and two of them took off after the crash, police said.

A 15-year-old girl, who was a passenger in the Camry, remained on the scene and was arrested on suspicion of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Police said the Camry was stolen in a carjacking on Wednesday from Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Detectives from the department’s Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to the department’s tip line at 50411.