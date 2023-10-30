DC opens new 24/7 center to help people struggling with addiction

As deadly opioid overdoses continue rising in the nation's capital, D.C. leaders unveiled a new facility Monday where people who struggle with addiction can go to get help.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker.

As deadly opioid overdoses continue rising in the nation’s capital, D.C. leaders unveiled a new facility Monday where people who struggle with addiction can go to get help any day of the week and at any time.

“It’s a safe place whether it’s 2 o’clock in the afternoon or 2 o’clock in the morning,” said Dr. Barbara Bazron, director of D.C.’s behavioral health department.

The facility on K Street in Northeast, which is called a “stabilization center,” offers immediate help on the spot to those at least 18 years old, including medication and counseling.

People who go there can get connected to long-term care and other resources and programs that support recovery.

It is free, and there are no insurance or residency requirements.

“Recovery from addiction is possible,” Bazron said. “Treatment works.”

In 2022, there were 461 opioid-related fatal overdoses in D.C. with an average of 38 deaths per month.

There have been about 300 so far this year.

“There is no one-size-fits-all solution, and we are happy that we have this facility now in our toolbox,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser.

According to Bowser, the stabilization center will not only help individuals, but it will take pressure off hospital emergency rooms and emergency psychiatric centers.

The emergency crisis intervention care offered at the center typically lasts between 24 and 72 hours.

When patients first arrive, they will receive a medical and psycho-social evaluation, as well as a treatment plan.

Patients will receive on-site support from a team of nurse practitioners, registered nurses, peer specialists, recovery coaches and patient care technicians.

“When people get the right care, they have better outcomes,” Bowser said.

Peer specialists, many of whom have lived experience with addiction, will work one-on-one with patients to navigate their recovery and refer them to appropriate long-term treatment options.

“Patients will be closely monitored by medical professionals and staff throughout the course of the stabilization process, including medical screenings and observations,” according to Bowser.