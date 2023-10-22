ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR: Live Updates | Israeli strikes pound refugee camp | Journalists killed | White House's anti-Islamophobia strategy | War expanding beyond Hamas?
Data breach may have leaked full DC voter roll, exposed personal information, District says

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

October 22, 2023, 10:29 AM

A data breach may have leaked all D.C. voters’ personal information, including Social Security numbers, according to the District’s board of elections.

The board said on Oct. 5 that it became aware of the data breach and said the hacking group, RansomVC, “breached DCBOE’s records and accessed 600,000 lines of U.S. voter data, including DC voter records.”

Out of an abundance of caution, the board said it will be reaching out to all registered voters and are working with a cybersecurity consulting firm in regards to next steps.

In the agency’s last update, it said exposed voter records contained information gathered from its canvassing process between Aug. 9, 2019, and Jan. 25, 2022.

DCBOE said “it remains safe and secure to register to vote online” while their website undergoes maintenance. A banner on the website currently reads: “Website is still undergoing updates and may have missing information. we apologize for the inconvenience.”

The agency said it will continue working with the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center’s Computer (MS-ISAC) Incident Response Team and the investigation is ongoing.

