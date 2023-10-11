Capital City Africa Week in full swing in DC

This week, there’s another event showcasing the District's cosmopolitan reputation: the first-ever Capital City Africa Week Festival.

It’s very clear that D.C. is an international city, with world leaders involved in diplomacy, business and cultural exchanges.

Music, dance performances and vendors selling crafts were at Howard University on Wednesday. For Thursday and Friday, an art exhibition at U Street’s True Reformer Building and fashion pop-ups at the Rosewood Hotel in Georgetown are planned.

The festival started on Oct. 9, and will run until Oct. 14.

The week’s events will be capped with a friendly match between D.C. United and Ghana’s championship team Medeama SC on Saturday at Audi Field at 5 p.m.

Paxton Baker, a local business owner and minority owner for the Washington Nationals, said the soccer match will feature trophies for the winner and for the most valuable player in the game.

“So someone’s going to be going home with a little hardware, and you can best believe that the competitive spirit is going to be there” Baker said.

Baker said this first festival spotlights the West African nation of Ghana, a country he’s visited more than 14 times.

“I’ve been traveling to Ghana since 2000, and have deep Ghanaian roots,” Baker said. It’s a county where he felt “immediately comfortable, and it felt like home.”

Baker emphasized that all the events for the week are free, with the exception being Saturday’s soccer game. Tickets start at $20, a nod to the efforts to keep any costs “reasonable,” said Baker.

Annabelle McKenzie, with the Ghana Tourism Authority, said the festival gives residents of the region a chance to see “Ghana is the gateway to Africa,” and the nation features a vibrant culture, a resource-rich economic environment and tourism opportunities.

“There’s a lot that Ghana has to offer, and that’s what I moved there to experience” she said, explaining her move to Ghana in 2018.

Artist Kwesi Agyare has been showing his works at an exhibition at the True Reformer Building. There are portraits along with abstract works lining the space. “I’m not afraid to use colors,” he said, smiling.

Like McKenzie, Agyare said he often finds that people are surprised by Ghana’s modern culture, and his artwork. When appearing for gallery talks with his work, Agyhare said he is often asked “Did you do this work? is it from Africa?” and he responds, “Yes, it’s from Africa!” He’s even done presentations that include live-painting, creating works on the spot to showcase his process.

Some of Agyare’s work features scenes that are particular to Ghana, with images of women in distinctive dress selling items in marketplaces. He said he’s dealt with the struggle of all artists: making the decision to move from a steady, reliable income so he could follow his passion.

Agyare was in medical school but struggled with a fear of blood — yes, really. And he said his professor noted his artistic talent. That helped him make the leap to the artistic life. Now, when he speaks to young people, he tells them to follow their artistic dreams.

“Even if you don’t achieve it, you’ll get somewhere and you’ll be fulfilled in life,” he said.

