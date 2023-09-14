Young people honored at DC award ceremony for overcoming adversity

Thirty young D.C. people were honored at the eighth annual Right Direction Awards for overcoming significant challenges on their road to achievement.

In the Old Council Chambers at Judiciary Square, friends and loved ones cheered each award recipient as they stepped forward — honored by D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb who presided at the eighth annual Right Direction Awards.

Thirty young people were saluted for overcoming significant challenges on their road to achievement.

“Each of tonight’s awardees fill me with inspiration — they are proof that the District’s future — and indeed our country’s future is bright,” said Schwalb.

The Right Direction Awards honors young people who have demonstrated resiliency, leadership and achievement. The honorees between ages 14 and 24 were recognized for making a positive impact on the community and triumphing over challenges, such as homelessness, the loss of loved ones and language barriers.

“These young people have overcome obstacles that most of us could never imagine, losing their parents, floating from home to home, being incarcerated, but still they’re pushing forward and making the most of their lives and helping other people along the way,” said At-Large Council member Robert White.

While young people have often made the news for bad behavior, the Right Direction Awards focuses on the good they’ve done.

“When we think about the types of things that are going to make our cities safer, that are going to encourage young people to take the right direction, we have to congratulate and recognize the people who are doing it,” White added.

