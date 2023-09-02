No more Colgate, Tide or Advil: Giant Food will stop stocking national brands at Southeast DC store

The Giant Food grocery store on Alabama Avenue in Southeast D.C. will no longer be stocking brand name health and beauty items such as Colgate, Tide and Advil.

Almost empty shelves of detergent at the Giant grocery store on Alabama Ave. (WTOP/Matt Kaufax)

The first thing many shoppers notice about the Giant grocery store on Alabama Avenue in Southeast D.C. are the cameras: in every aisle, entrance and corner of the store.

Armed security are also stationed at both entrances, which is a sign of a troubling recent stretch of crime at the location in recent months.

To add to the situation, Giant said there will be no more items like Tide detergent, Colgate toothpaste and Advil on the shelves of the Alabama Avenue store in the coming weeks.

Giant Food told WTOP in a statement that the grocery store chain has been increasingly impacted by rampant, “unprecedented” theft in the area, which is forcing them to take this “necessary” step.

The grocery store chain added that current crime level rates have made the business of carrying certain products “unsustainable.” That’s why they said they’re removing all national brands of certain health, beauty and household products form their inventory.

“It’s easy access for them … the thieves,” said one shopper, whom WTOP talked to outside the store Saturday afternoon. She only gave her first name, Nikki.

“They’re basically just stealing out of the store, then selling it, trying to make money off of their stuff,” she explained.

Nikki said she’s seen theft occurring at the Alabama Avenue location multiple times, and has even seen thieves walk into a nearby nail salon to try and resell goods they just stole from the beauty products section of the store.

Nikki and many other shoppers WTOP spoke to in the area said they’re disheartened to hear the news, but not surprised.

“It’ll be bad for families here in the area, the ones who have the kids with their moms,” Nikki reflected.

“But I mean, they’re [Giant] doing what they’ve got to do,” she added. “Because if someone was stealing my stuff, I’d be doing the same thing.”

“It’s the younger boys really,” Nikki went on, telling WTOP about what she’s observed whenever she’s seen the store robbed in the past.

“I think if the police would come up here and control it, they would be better,” she added.

In a statement to WTOP, Giant Food elaborated further, saying:

“The retail theft that we are experiencing across our market area is a problem that affects all of us, limiting product availability, creating a less convenient shopping experience, and, most critically, placing our associates and customers in harm’s way. We need to be able to run our stores safely and profitably, and we take these responsibilities seriously.”

Giant said they will still have the items that they’re removing national labels from on their store shelves at the Alabama Avenue location, but they will all be store brand or private label instead.

The store also said it will start having security check the receipts of every customer who leaves the store — as an added protection against theft.

The grocery store chain explained why they will be expanding security in their statement:

“We know these changes are disruptive for everyone, and we would prefer to avoid putting these measures in place. Unfortunately, we are in a position where these steps are necessary.”

Despite recent events, Giant said it does not currently have any plans to close its doors on Alabama Avenue.

Earlier this month, Ward 8 Councilman Trayon White put out a statement of his own, urging Giant not to close its doors in the area.

The store is located in a food desert and shoppers told WTOP that they do worry what will happen if the current wave of theft and crime continues.

