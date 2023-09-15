Infertility treatments in DC will soon be covered by insurance

There's now some relief for those looking to get in vitro fertilization treatments in D.C. as health insurers now have to cover them.

There’s now some relief for those looking to get in vitro fertilization treatments in D.C., as health insurers now have to cover the often costly treatment.

Congress recently passed the Expanding Access to Fertility Treatment Amendment Act and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser signed it last week.

“Infertility is a medical issue, and therefore your medical insurance should cover the ability for you to seek treatment,” Council member Christina Henderson, who co-sponsored the law, told NBC Washington.

Now, in the District, it can be covered as a medical diagnosis. Henderson said that this will help to relieve a major burden and expand access for those wanting to go through IVF treatments.

“When folks learn that it could cost upward of $100,000, $150,000 in order for you to even be able to begin the process to try to start a family, it’s just out of reach for a lot of people,” Henderson said.

Starting next year, those who use DC Healthcare Alliance and Medicaid will be able to have their infertility diagnosis and three cycles of drugs covered.

In 2025, the coverage expands to those with health insurance through their jobs in D.C. or through DC Health Link.

The health care coverage varies state-by-state. Maryland has a similar program to D.C.’s new law. Virginia currently doesn’t have a law requiring health care companies to cover IVF.

