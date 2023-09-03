DC’s 2nd annual Electric Coney 0.5K is a race for the ‘un-athletic’

This Labor Day, you can celebrate the last licks of summer by joining hundreds for a very short, very silly race.

The Electric Coney 0.5K race is "a race for slackers, has-beens and underachievers." (Courtesy Chris Powers/Ivy and Coney)

The Electric Coney Second Annual Labor Day 0.5K will take you back and forth between two Northwest D.C. bars: Electric Cool-Aid at 512 Rhode Island Ave; and Ivy and Coney, located at 1537 7th St.

The race will be split into three groups beginning at 11 a.m. at Electric Cool-Aid.

While a typical 5K race is 3.1 miles, Electric Coney runners can expect to run just a fraction of that.

Ivy and Coney co-owner Chris Powers told WTOP the race is “an athletic event for the un-athletic or anybody in between.”

Powers said nearly 400 people showed up to last year’s inaugural race, with some decked out in banana and hot dog costumes.

This year, because of the heat, there will be kiddie pools set up.

“If you ride your bike to the event, technically you could call yourself a triathlete, if you then get in the kiddie pool,” Powers said with a laugh.

Runners will receive a running bib, a running shirt, tickets for drinks and a hot dog and a participation medal.

The winner of the race will be randomly selected, Willy Wonka style.

“We’re gonna wrap a hot dog in edible gold foil, so when you unwrap your aid station hot dog, you’ll know whether or not you’ll be declared the winner,” Powers said.

Tickets for the 0.5K cost 40 dollars. A part of the proceeds will go to Identity Youth, a charitable organization that helps at-risk young people in Montgomery County.

