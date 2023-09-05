DC woman dies in apparent drowning at North Carolina beach on Labor Day

A D.C. woman died in an apparent drowning at a beach in the Outer Banks of North Carolina on Labor Day, authorities said.

The National Park Service said a 911 call came in about 2:30 p.m. Monday about an unresponsive person in the water in front of the village of Avon along the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

According to a witness, the 28-year-old woman — who hasn’t been identified yet — was “overtaken by strong waves” and disappeared in the surf, according to a news release.

She was later seen facedown in the water in rough ocean conditions, according to officials. NPS said the woman was brought to shore with the help of a bystander and a person with a body board.

She was pronounced dead after unsuccessful attempts to revive her.

“The Seashore’s thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends after this tragic event,” National Parks of Eastern North Carolina Superintendent David Hallac said in a release. At the time of the drowning, ocean conditions were rough “with a high risk of rip currents,” the park service said. Earlier in the day, a Maryland man was found dead in the surf off Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, after being missing in the water since Sunday evening. Hundreds the rescues were made by lifeguards in Ocean City, Maryland, over the holiday weekend, because of the strong rip currents.

