Catholic University adds a layer of security with new office

At a time of heightened concern over public safety in the nation’s capital, Catholic University of America has added a new layer of security for its students, teachers and staff.

The university, located near the Brookland neighborhood of Northeast D.C., has created a new office of emergency management.

The main objective is to increase training in the university community so that individuals can better respond in emergencies, including sheltering in place, evacuating buildings and improving emergency communications.

“Training will be more consistent…more than just several times a year, we want this to be drilled in…as frequently as we possibly can… we all have a part to play to keep our campus community safe…we all have something to do,” said Kirk McLean, associate vice president for public safety and emergency management.

McLean said all entities in major cities face public safety challenges and the new Office of Emergency Management will oversee planning and recovery from emergencies which range from active campus threats to natural disasters.

Renaud Scott II, of Washington, began the job of program manager of the newly created office on Sept. 18. Scott was deputy associate director for operations and intelligence at the D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency. He’s also a Purple Heart recipient for injuries in combat while serving in the U.S. Army.

There were two deadly shootings at Catholic University within three weeks of each other this summer, including a robbery attempt that killed a visiting Kentucky teacher.

