Thousands expected Saturday for 60th anniversary of the March on Washington

The March on Washington will return to D.C. this weekend, honoring the 60th anniversary of the civil rights demonstration as it aims to continue the movement’s decades of work.

Organizers expect tens of thousands of visitors to take part in this year’s march, happening Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Lincoln Memorial.

Participants plan to gather at the memorial at 7 a.m. and the program will run until 1 p.m., which will then lead into a march through the streets of the nation’s capital. The marching portion is expected to last until around 3 p.m.

The 60th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom is coming up soon. We’re expecting large crowds around the Lincoln Memorial & the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial from Friday to Monday. Please travel safe & plan ahead. #WashingtonDC pic.twitter.com/uiJZjH2hTh — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) August 22, 2023

The event, led this year by the Rev. Al Sharpton, Martin Luther King III and his wife, Andrea Waters King, will have some accommodations available for visitors participating in the March.

The National Park Service is asking anyone who expects to be in the area to plan ahead as plans for street closure remain undisclosed.

For the latest road and traffic conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page or listen to updates every 10 minutes online or on the air at 103.5 FM. Download the free WTOP News app for Android and Apple phones to sign up for custom traffic and weather alerts.

‘Not a commemoration, but a continuation’

Event organizers describe the march as “not a commemoration, but a continuation” of the 1963 the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, at which the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech.

“The unified march will be a collective response to the vitriol, rise in hate crimes, attacks on civil rights and protections and threats to democracy itself,” Ashley Sharpton, founder of the National Action Network’s Huddle and daughter of the Rev. Sharpton, said during a Monday meeting. “The time to speak with one voice is now.”

The action network, which will lead roughly 100 groups in organizing the march, said it is bringing together groups focused on a range of civil rights issues across ages, genders and races. In doing so, Ashley said, the group could would work to shed light on work left to do and support a wide range of issues — even those seemingly disconnected from the coming March.

“All roads lead to the nation’s capitol for the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington,” Ashley Sharpton said.

The words echoed those included in the second and final organizing guidance for the March on Washington, calling for a redress of old problems and the resolution of an ongoing American crisis.

“That crisis is born of the twin evils of racism and economic deprivation,” the march wrote, adding that they rob all people and especially harm Black people.

“Despite this crisis, reactionary Republicans and Southern Democrats in Congress are still working to defeat effective civil rights legislation. They fight against the rights of all workers and minority groups,” the organizers said.