Traffic closures in DC for 60th anniversary of March on Washington

The 60th anniversary celebration of the March on Washington is happening Saturday on the National Mall.

Organizers expect tens of thousands of visitors to take part in this year’s march, which starts at the Lincoln Memorial.

Participants plan to gather at the memorial at 7 a.m. and the program will run until 1 p.m., which will then lead into a march through the streets of the nation’s capital. The marching portion is expected to last until around 3 p.m.

United States Park Police is warning drivers the following roads will be closed from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday for the event:

Ohio Drive SW from Inlet Bridge to Independence Avenue SW

West Basin Drive SW

23rd Street north of Independence Avenue SW

Daniel French Drive SW

Henry Bacon Drive SW

The following roads may experience temporary closures during the same time frame:

Independence Avenue SW between 17th Street and 23rd Street

Ohio Drive SW north of Independence Avenue SW

Rock Creek Parkway south of Virginia Avenue NW

WTOP’s Ivy Lyons contributed to this report.

